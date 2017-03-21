Radius Bank Welcomes Dave Granese to Lead National Institutional Banking Program

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Radius Bank (www.radiusbank.com), a full-service bank headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, today announced David Granese has joined the Bank to lead its national Institutional Banking team.

Mr. Granese, who will serve as Executive Vice President/Institutional Banking, has over 29 years of experience in the financial services industry. He joins the Bank from State Street, where he spent 20 years in various senior roles within treasury, relationship management and product strategy. In his new role at Radius, David is responsible for leading the growing national team of dedicated professionals and expanding the suite of products designed for unions and their members.

"I look forward to Dave's leadership to further execute product and geographic expansion of this important business," commented Michael Butler, Radius Bank's President & Chief Executive Officer. "Unions and their members have and will continue to be an extremely important client base to us."

Radius Bank has proudly served union organizations, their members and their benefit funds for over 29 years. The Bank's portfolio currently includes more than 250 union organizations and benefit funds, ranging from small, self-administered benefit funds to some of the largest union organizations in the country.

About Radius Bank

With assets of approximately $950 million as of December 31, 2016, Radius Bank is a forward-thinking community bank offering a full complement of convenient, leading-edge personal and business products and services. The Bank serves consumers, small and middle market businesses, unions, government entities and non-profit organizations as its core clients. The Bank offers anytime/anywhere banking via mobile device, 24-hour ATM service, provides additional services such as treasury management capabilities, and partners with innovative organizations including mobile payments leader LevelUp, online investment firm Aspiration, and online marketplace lender Prosper. Customers can readily access traditional, personalized branch banking at the Bank's Boston, MA financial center. Radius Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, visit the Bank's website at www.radiusbank.com, or follow the Bank on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Documents and/or Photos available for this release:

David Granese, EVP l Institutional Banking

To view supporting documents and/or photos, go to www.enr-corp.com/pressroom and enter Release ID: 409559

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/17/11G133446/Images/USR1001001_144909_DGranese-aa44a63b325ca10c9995fddf6148b652.jpg