Raging River Exploration Inc. Responds to Market Speculation

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Raging River Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Raging River") (TSX:RRX) is providing the following response in regards to recent market speculation on the appointment of a financial advisor by the Company. As part of our normal business practice, Raging River has previously and will continue to engage financial advisors to assist in the execution of its long term business plan.

GMP Securities L.P. ("GMP FirstEnergy") had been engaged as a financial advisor to Raging River as part of an ongoing process undertaken by management and the Board of Directors to explore ways to further the Company's business plan, including potential business alternatives available to the Company in order to maximize value for shareholders. Upon completion of the review, the Board of Directors recently ended the engagement with GMP FirstEnergy.

