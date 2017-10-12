Rainmaker Worldwide Appoints New CFO to Take Company Through Next Phases of Growth

PETERBOROUGH, ON--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - To accelerate the company's worldwide markets over the coming years, Rainmaker ( OTC : RAKR) is pleased to announce the appointment of our new CFO, Mr. Michael Dohaney.

Mr. Dohaney will oversee the capital structure of the company, determine the best mix of debt, equity, and internal financing required for customer projects, and be responsible for financial reporting, filings, and the potential up listing of the company.

Rainmaker's previous CFO, Joost Oosterling, becomes the new Managing Director of Europe to drive European sales and manage the company's strategic relationships with the City and Port of Rotterdam and our industrial partners.

Mr. Dohaney brings relevant and extensive international experience to this position including CFO of Ghana Capital Partners based in Hong Kong, Vice President and CFO of Manulife Financial (Barbados) and CFO of Bank of Montreal (Barbados), overseeing those companies Barbados operations. Michael was also formerly an International Tax Senior Manager with KPMG LLP Canada.

At GCP Michael provided oversight of operations and accounting/finance for a private equity fund investing in energy and infrastructure. He managed a team responsible for accounting and investment management of the firm.

With Manulife, Michael lead a team of finance and actuarial professionals for Manulife's Property & Casualty and Life operations in Barbados including actuarial analysis, accounting, financial and regulatory reporting, budgeting, financial planning/analysis, business metrics reporting, regulatory reporting, tax and treasury.

Michael oversaw BMO's reinsurance and offshore banking entities in Barbados and Bermuda. His responsibilities included accounting, financial and regulatory reporting, forecasting, financial planning/analysis, SOX and GAAP/IFRS compliance, tax, investment and treasury of a multi-currency operation.

Michael previously held directorships and/or performed Board reporting for Manulife and BMO as well as other companies.

Michael received his MBA at the University of Ottawa, Ontario, his MA in Economics at University of Waterloo, Ontario and his Honours Bachelor of Science (Mathematics & Economics) at Trent University, Peterborough, Ontario. He is also a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Management Accountant.

Michael O'Connor, President and CEO of Rainmaker Worldwide said, "I have been in discussions with Michael Dohaney for many months over our shared international professional experiences and the future of Rainmaker Worldwide and I am very excited to have him join our executive team. He brings a depth of international experience and knowledge that will be invaluable for the future of our company."

For more information on Rainmaker Worldwide, visit http://www.rainmakerww.com

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. ( OTC : RAKR) is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Our patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it's needed. Rainmaker builds two types of energy-efficient, fresh water-producing technologies:

1. Air-to-Water, which harvests fresh water from the air

2. Water-to-Water, which transforms seawater or polluted water into drinking water

Our technology is both wind and solar powered, is deployable anywhere, and leaves no carbon traces. We also offer options for hybrid, grid and diesel-powered models.

Air-to-Water units are available in three standard sizes, producing 5,000, 10,000 or 20,000 liters of drinking water per day. Water-to-Water units are also available in three standard sizes producing 37,500, 75,000 or 150,000 liters per day. This makes each unit suitable for communities of 200 to 30,000 people, depending on units deployed.

Our goal is to become a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Simply put, we're creating safe, drinking water where little or none exists.

Interested parties can access additional information about Rainmaker on the Company's website located at http://www.rainmakerww.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker's undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.