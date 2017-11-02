Raise Production Inc. Announces Patent Award for United States

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - Raise Production Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") announces receiving a Notice of Allowance for its United States patent application.

Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology ("HART")

The Company is pleased to announce that it will be receiving the system and method patent from the United States Patent Office for its Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology ("HART"). Raise received a Notice of Allowance for its United States patent application with the only remaining item being the payment of registration fees.

The United States patent is in addition to the Canadian, Australian, Russian and Chinese patents previously awarded. This will be the fourth international patent award in addition to the Canadian patent for the HART. The award of these international patents is validation of the uniqueness of the HART in respect to the method of multiple pumps deployed into horizontal wellbores. The Company expects the remaining five international patent applications to be approved in due course.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells.

