Rambler Metals & Mining PLC: Completion of DMS Trial Testing

BAIE VERTE, NL--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) ( AIM : RMM)

TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM

19 January 2017

Rambler Completes DMS Trial Testing to Support

2,000 tonne per day Expansion Plan

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides an update on the ore pre-concentration test work completed to date.

DENSE MEDIA SEPARATION ('DMS') PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

As part of our ongoing technical evaluation of expanding the Ming Mine beyond the current planned 1,250 metric tonnes per day ('mtpd') mining rate, the Company has been investigating Dense Media Separation ('DMS') as a pre-concentration step before milling of the ore in the processing plant. In 2016 approximately 2,200 dry metric tonnes ('dmt') of run of mine low grade material (~0.8% copper) was processed. This material yielded 1,457 dmt of plant feed material with a grade of 1.14% copper. This represents a 1.4X increase of grade in this pre-concentration step recovering 93.6% of the total contained copper prior to milling. The result is consistent with similar testing completed in 2015 and the smaller scale external DMS test results as outlined in the table below.

Norman Williams, President and CEO, commented:

"With the Phase II expansion into the LFZ well underway, the Company is now focussing its efforts on determining the economics of installing and operating a commercially sized DMS plant at the Ming Mine site in order to further optimize the economics of its' mining and milling complex on the Baie Verte Peninsula. DMS and shaft rehabilitation could further enhance project economics over the short and long term. Management is working towards compiling the necessary information and technical work for a full analysis during the fall of 2017."

