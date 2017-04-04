Rambler Metals & Mining PLC: Holding(s) in Company

SOURCE: Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
April 04, 2017 04:38 ET
BAIE VERTE, NL--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM)
Please see the associated PDF to view the announcement in full
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4972B_1-2017-4-4.pdf
Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds