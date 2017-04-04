News Room

April 04, 2017 04:38 ET

Rambler Metals & Mining PLC: Holding(s) in Company

BAIE VERTE, NL--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM)

TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM  
   
 

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
   
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii
Rambler Metals and Mining plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached  
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify): In specie transfer out X
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		 Henderson Group plc
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		  
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		 31 March 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified: 3 April 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii		 Below 5%
           

Please see the associated PDF to view the announcement in full
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4972B_1-2017-4-4.pdf

