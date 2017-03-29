Rambler Metals & Mining PLC: Transition Year - Annual Financial Statements

SOURCE: Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
March 29, 2017
BAIE VERTE, NL--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (LSE: RMM)
29 March 2017
Rambler Reports Financial Results
Five Months Ended December 31, 2016
London, England & Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company'), a copper and gold producer operating in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, today reports its audited financial results and operational highlights for the five month period ended December 31, 2016.
STUB PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8598A_1-2017-3-29.pdf
Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
