Rambler Releases Fiscal 2017 Production Guidance and Stub Period Production Results

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB; AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides its 2017 Production Guidance, Calendar 2016 comparative results and results for its five month Stub period ending 31 December 2016.

HIGHLIGHTS

Forecast copper and gold production for the 2017 fiscal year is included in the table below. 2017 will be the first full year whereby the Company's fiscal year will be the same as the calendar year.

PRODUCTION F2017

Guidance Calendar 2016

Actuals 5 Month

Stub Period Dry Tonnes Milled 350,000 - 400,000 267,347 118,922 Copper Recovery (%) 94 - 96 95.8 96.2 Gold Recovery (%) 65 - 70 67.2 67.9 Copper Head Grade (%) 1.3 - 1.6 1.79 1.51 Gold Head Grade (g/t) 0.5 - 1.0 1.14 0.82 CONCENTRATE Copper (%) 26 - 28 27.2 27.3 Gold (g/t) 4.0 - 8.0 12.6 11.4 Dry Tonnes Produced 18,000 - 22,000 15,863 5,946 SALEABLE METAL Copper (tonnes) 5,100 - 5,800 4,174 1,590 Gold (ounces ) 4,400 - 5,100 6,132 2,020

