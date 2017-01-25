News Room

Rambler Releases Fiscal 2017 Production Guidance and Stub Period Production Results

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB; AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides its 2017 Production Guidance, Calendar 2016 comparative results and results for its five month Stub period ending 31 December 2016.

HIGHLIGHTS

Forecast copper and gold production for the 2017 fiscal year is included in the table below. 2017 will be the first full year whereby the Company's fiscal year will be the same as the calendar year.

             
PRODUCTION   F2017
Guidance		   Calendar 2016
Actuals		   5 Month
Stub Period
             
Dry Tonnes Milled   350,000 - 400,000   267,347   118,922
             
Copper Recovery (%)   94 - 96   95.8   96.2
Gold Recovery (%)   65 - 70   67.2   67.9
             
Copper Head Grade (%)   1.3 - 1.6   1.79   1.51
Gold Head Grade (g/t)   0.5 - 1.0   1.14   0.82
CONCENTRATE            
Copper (%)   26 - 28   27.2   27.3
Gold (g/t)   4.0 - 8.0   12.6   11.4
Dry Tonnes Produced   18,000 - 22,000   15,863   5,946
SALEABLE METAL            
Copper (tonnes)   5,100 - 5,800   4,174   1,590
Gold (ounces )   4,400 - 5,100   6,132   2,020
             

For further information, please contact:

Norman Williams, CPA,CA
President and CEO
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Tel No: 709-800-1929
Fax No: 709-800-1921		   Peter Mercer
Vice President, Corporate Secretary
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700
Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719
Nominated Advisor (NOMAD)   Investor Relations
David Porter, Craig Francis
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000		   Nicole Marchand Investor Relations
Tel No: 416- 428-3533
Nicole@nm-ir.com

Website: www.ramblermines.com

