Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos Reaches Milestone: Framing Underway

The new master-planned community will offer 346 single-family homes, parks, and a trail system with direct access to Discovery Lake

SAN MARCOS, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Framing efforts are now underway in San Marcos at Rancho Tesoro, Brookfield Residential's new master planned community spanning more than 250 acres. This spring, the homebuilder and developer along with homebuilding partner California West will debut the nature-oriented community with walking trails that connect to Discovery Lake.

"With framing underway, we're one step closer to opening what we hope will be one of San Diego County's best places to call home," says Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "With thoughtfully-built homes that respond to how we live today and a setting that embraces the area's beautiful natural setting, we're excited to see Rancho Tesoro come to life."

The master-planned community will be comprised of four neighborhoods: Terracina, Vientos, Westerly and Candela, three of which will be set behind vehicular gates. The 346 detached homes will range in size from approximately 2,211 to 3,565 square feet and will include private yards, four to five bedrooms, and two- to three-car garages. Pricing is anticipated from the $600,000s to the $900,000s.

Before the community opens, home shoppers can tour select new floor plans by way of virtual reality (VR). VR tours allow shoppers to strap on headsets and "walk" through homes to preview layouts and finishes like cabinets and flooring. VR tours take place Thursday through Monday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets located at 5620 Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad.

Rancho Tesoro will offer three private parks, open space and a trail system with direct access to Discovery Lake's catch-and-release fishing, playgrounds, picnicking and more. Future residents will enjoy exclusive access to The Cabana, a resort-style recreation area.

The new community is located near Twin Oaks Valley Road and Village Drive in San Marcos, just south of State Route 78 and a hop away from coastal Carlsbad. Cal State University San Marcos as well as high-performing schools within the San Marcos School District are nearby.

Home seekers are invited to explore liveranchotesoro.com and join the interest list for progress updates as the new community blossoms.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego), a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit www.BrookfieldSoCal.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

