Rand Capital Announces First Quarter 2017 Results

Filed a formal license application in April with the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") to establish new Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") fund in support of strategic growth plan

Invested $450,000 in three follow-on transactions during the first quarter

Net Asset Value per share was $5.10 at March 31

Rand Capital Corporation ( NASDAQ : RAND) ("Rand"), a venture capital company which invests in early stage and emerging growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Allen F. ("Pete") Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand Capital, commented, "We continued to advance our long-term strategic growth plan with the filing of our formal license application with the SBA. The proposed new fund will become our primary investing vehicle and we will begin investing from the fund under the terms of the SBA's pre-licensing investment protocols prior to receiving our formal approval."

The Company previously announced that it had filed its license application to the SBA to form a new SBIC. The application was filed pursuant to the "Green Light" letter received from the SBA in December 2016 which invited Rand to continue its license application process. The combination of Rand's capital contribution of $7.5 million and the expected $15.0 million of SBA debentures creates Rand's second SBIC fund with $22.5 million in available investment capital.

Mr. Grum continued, "Our current portfolio of 33 companies continues to mature and several companies are analyzing various approaches to monetize their enterprise value. Although I cannot predict the timing of these exits, we are working with the companies to assist with their processes and enhance the likelihood of transactions."

First Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights

Reported $5.10 net asset value (NAV) per share at March 31, 2017, compared with $5.16 at December 31, 2016. Lower NAV reflects net unrealized loss on investments.

Supported three current portfolio companies with $450,000 of debt investments during the quarter:

Genicon, Inc. $300,000

Mercantile Adjustment Bureau, LLC $100,000

KnowledgeVision Systems, Inc. $ 50,000

Investment income increased 69% over the prior year period.

At March 31, 2017, portfolio fair value was $27.6 million and cash was $10.7 million, or approximately 33% of net assets.

Mr. Grum concluded, "With the exit of Gemcor and the receipt of a debt instrument repayment last year, we are actively seeking and investing in instruments that provide current investment income to offset our expenses. In the first quarter, our investment income increased to approximately $329,000 from approximately $194,000. We will continue on this path with the goal to have our investment income cover our expenses on an annual basis."

Total expenses in the first quarter were approximately $516,000.

Selected portfolio highlights:

Genicon, Inc. produces patented surgical instrumentation focused exclusively on laparoscopic, or minimally invasive, surgery. Genicon has been on a solid path of growth. Rand provided a $300,000 promissory note in the first quarter of 2017, supporting the company's global growth initiatives. This is Rand's fifth follow-on since the initial investment in April 2015, bringing its total investment in Genicon to $3.0 million as of March 31, 2017.

produces patented surgical instrumentation focused exclusively on laparoscopic, or minimally invasive, surgery. Genicon has been on a solid path of growth. Rand provided a $300,000 promissory note in the first quarter of 2017, supporting the company's global growth initiatives. This is Rand's fifth follow-on since the initial investment in April 2015, bringing its total investment in Genicon to $3.0 million as of March 31, 2017. SciAps, Inc. develops portable analytical instruments which identify virtually any compound, mineral or element on earth. A customer recently announced a major breakthrough with the first use of handheld LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy) to directly measure lithium in geological samples in Western Australia. SciAps recently successfully raised $1.9 million of capital to support its ongoing product development and growth initiatives. Rand holds a $2.1 million investment in SciAps as of March 31, 2017.

develops portable analytical instruments which identify virtually any compound, mineral or element on earth. A customer recently announced a major breakthrough with the first use of handheld LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy) to directly measure lithium in geological samples in Western Australia. SciAps recently successfully raised $1.9 million of capital to support its ongoing product development and growth initiatives. Rand holds a $2.1 million investment in SciAps as of March 31, 2017. eHealth Global Technologies, Inc. is the industry-leading provider of clinically-informed referral services. The company serves more than half of the top 100 hospitals in the U.S. as well as the leading health information exchanges. The company recently announced that it plans to expand and add 84 jobs over the next three years, including customer service and research and development jobs. These investments will support eHealth's ability to digitally organize the growing volume of electronic medical records, facilitating advanced patient care services. Rand holds a $1.5 million investment in eHealth as of March 31, 2017.

As of March 31, 2017, Rand's portfolio consisted of 33 companies. At that date, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 63% in equity investments and 37% in debt investments, compared with 75% in equity investments and 25% in debt investments at the same time last year.

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position March 31, 2017 December 31, (Unaudited) 2016 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $99,500 and $99,500, respectively) $ 99,500 $ 99,500 Affiliate investments (cost of $17,947,514 and $17,589,623, respectively) 13,963,865 13,605,974 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $14,046,954 and $13,941,907, respectively). 13,519,410 13,795,007 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $32,093,968 and $31,631,030, respectively 27,582,775 27,500,481 Cash 10,689,392 12,280,140 Interest receivable (net of allowance: $161,000 at 3/31/17 and 12/31/16) 368,140 324,237 Deferred tax asset 1,437,250 1,165,164 Other assets 726,643 1,148,508 Total assets $ 40,804,200 $ 42,418,530 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Debentures guaranteed by the SBA, net $ 7,834,623 $ 7,827,773 Profit sharing and bonus payable 132,000 1,270,052 Income tax payable 391,119 320,008 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 136,465 324,537 Deferred revenue 40,111 46,797 Total liabilities 8,534,318 9,789,167 Stockholders' equity (net assets): Common stock, $.10 par; shares authorized 10,000,000; shares issued 6,863,034; shares outstanding of 6,321,988 as of 3/31/17 and 12/31/16 686,304 686,304 Capital in excess of par value 10,581,789 10,581,789 Accumulated net investment loss (1,693,112 ) (1,577,848 ) Undistributed net realized gain on investments 27,127,054 27,127,054 Net unrealized depreciation on investments (2,963,048 ) (2,718,831 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 541,046 shares as of 3/31/17 and 12/31/16 (1,469,105 ) (1,469,105 ) Total stockholders' equity (net assets) (per share 3/31/17: $5.10, 12/31/16: $5.16) 32,269,882 32,629,363 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (net assets) $ 40,804,200 $ 42,418,530