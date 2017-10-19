Rand Capital Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Rand Capital Corporation ( NASDAQ : RAND) ("Rand"), a venture capital company which invests in growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2017 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Monday, November 6, 2017.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its results, and discuss its corporate strategies. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call

Monday, November 6, 2017

1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8263

Webcast: http://ir.randcapital.com/news-events

A telephonic replay will be available from 4:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, November 13, 2017. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13671708. The webcast replay will be available in the Investors section at www.randcapital.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.