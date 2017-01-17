Rand Capital to Present at NobleCon13

BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Rand Capital Corporation ( NASDAQ : RAND) ("Rand"), a venture capital company whose focus is to make investments in companies with emerging product, service or technology concepts, today announced that Allen ("Pete") F. Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel P. Penberthy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the Noble Financial Capital Markets 13th Annual Investor Conference (NobleCon13) on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Company's presentation will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. A high-definition, video webcast of RAND's presentation and a copy of the presentation materials will be available on the Company's web site, www.randcapital.com. You will require a Microsoft SilverLight viewer (a free download from the presentation link) to participate. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.