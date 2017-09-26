Rand Capital to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2017 Conference

BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Rand Capital Corporation ( NASDAQ : RAND) ("Rand") today announced that Allen F. ("Pete") Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel P. Penberthy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2017 Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2017 in New York City.

The Company's presentation will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.randcapital.com. An archive of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website, along with a transcript once available.