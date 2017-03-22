Rand Capital to Present at The MicroCap Conference

SOURCE: Rand Capital Corporation
March 22, 2017 06:30 ET
BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) ("Rand"), a venture capital company which invests in early stage and emerging growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, today announced that Allen F. ("Pete") Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel P. Penberthy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at The MicroCap Conference on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in New York City.
The Company's presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.randcapital.com. An archive of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website, along with a transcript once available.
ABOUT RAND CAPITAL Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) provides investors the ability to participate in venture capital opportunities through an investment in the Company's stock. Rand is a Business Development Company (BDC), and its wholly-owned subsidiary is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Rand focuses its equity investments in early or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature companies. Rand looks for strong leadership who is bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: http://www.randcapital.com/.
Contacts: Company: Allen F. ("Pete") Grum President and CEO Phone: 716.853.0802 Email: pgrum@randcapital.comInvestors:Deborah K. Pawlowski / Karen L. HowardKei Advisors LLCPhone: 716.843.3908 / 716.843.3942Email: dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com / khoward@keiadvisors.com
