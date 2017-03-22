Rand Capital to Present at The MicroCap Conference

BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Rand Capital Corporation ( NASDAQ : RAND) ("Rand"), a venture capital company which invests in early stage and emerging growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, today announced that Allen F. ("Pete") Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel P. Penberthy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at The MicroCap Conference on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in New York City.

The Company's presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.randcapital.com. An archive of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website, along with a transcript once available.