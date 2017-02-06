Randgold Caps Record-Breaking Year With Proposed 52% Dividend Hike

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Randgold Resources ( LSE : RRS) ( NASDAQ : GOLD) increased production for the sixth successive year in 2016 while reducing total cash cost per ounce. With profit of $294.2 million up 38% on the previous year, the board has proposed a 52% increase in the dividend to $1.00 per share.

Flagship Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali set a blistering pace to exceed its annual guidance by 37 000 ounces at its lowest ever total cash cost per ounce, and solid performances from the other mines contributed to the record group production of 1 252 957 ounces (2015: 1 211 288 ounces). The group's total cash cost per ounce of $639 was down 6% on the previous year.

In spite of the high level of activity at its operations, Randgold broke another record by reducing its lost time injury frequency rate by 22% to a lowest ever 0.46.

Chief executive Mark Bristow said in a year of significant achievements, it was also notable that Randgold had passed its net cash target of $500 million, with $516.3 million in the bank at the end of 2016, and no debt.

Turning to the operations, he said Tongon in Côte d'Ivoire had achieved its revised production guidance and reduced its total cash cost per ounce while Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo came back strongly after a slow first half and upped quarter-on-quarter production by 21% in Q4. The shaft development of Kibali is scheduled for completion by the end of this year with the integration of its underground mine's decline and vertical shaft systems. Kibali's second hydropower station has just started commissioning while the third station is currently being built by an all-Congolese contracting team.

Please click on the associated PDF document to full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0373W_1-2017-2-3.pdf