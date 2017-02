Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii Randgold Resources Limited

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached X

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii BlackRock, Inc.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):iv

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:v 31 January, 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 1 February, 2017