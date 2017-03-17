Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii Randgold Resources Limited

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached X

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii BlackRock, Inc.

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:v 15 March, 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 16 March, 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

vi, vii Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 10%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix

Class/type of

shares if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of

Shares Number of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights x

Direct Direct

xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect

GB00B01C3S32 5,951,061 5,951,061 N/A N/A 7,701,253 N/A 8.19%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

datexiii Exercise/

Conversion Period

xiv Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the

instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights

Securities Lending 181,448 0.19%

American Depository Receipt 8,552,111 9.10%

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion

period

xviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx

CFD 79,951 Nominal Delta

0.08% 0.08%

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights

16,514,763 17.58%