News Room

SOURCE: Randgold Resources

March 17, 2017 09:22 ET

Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Rangold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD) (LSE: RRS)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 17 March 2017

 
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii Randgold Resources Limited
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached X
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify):    
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii BlackRock, Inc.
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		  
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:v 15 March, 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified: 16 March, 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
vi, vii		 Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 10%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		 Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		 Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of
Shares		 Number of
Voting
Rights		 Number
of shares		 Number of voting
rights		 % of voting rights x
Direct Direct
xi		 Indirect xii Direct Indirect
GB00B01C3S32 5,951,061 5,951,061 N/A N/A 7,701,253 N/A 8.19%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Expiration
datexiii		 Exercise/
Conversion Period
xiv		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the
instrument is exercised/ converted.		 % of voting
rights
Securities Lending     181,448 0.19%
American Depository Receipt     8,552,111 9.10%
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/
Conversion
period
xviii		 Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx
CFD       79,951 Nominal Delta
0.08% 0.08%
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights
16,514,763 17.58%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
 
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC          
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC          
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.          
BlackRock Fund Advisors          
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC          
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC          
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.          
BlackRock Fund Advisors          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.          
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC          
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP          
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC          
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock Group Limited          
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
Trident Merger, LLC          
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock Group Limited          
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 2.05%   8.27%   10.33%
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.          
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC          
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited          
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.          
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.          
BlackRock Advisors, LLC          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.          
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC          
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited          
BlackRock Cayco Limited          
BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited          
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK          
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock Group Limited          
BlackRock International Limited          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock Group Limited          
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited          
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG          
           
BlackRock, Inc.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.          
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.          
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.          
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.          
BlackRock Group Limited          
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.          
           
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:    
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:    
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:    

13. Additional information:		  
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
14. Contact name:   Marc-Oliver Lesch
15. Contact telephone number:   020 7743 3650
           
RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:
 
Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288		   Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338		   Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com  

Contact Information

News Room
 