March 17, 2017 09:49 ET

Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Rangold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD) (LSE: RRS)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 17 March 2017

 
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii   Randgold Resources Limited
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached X
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify):      
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii   BlackRock, Inc.
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		    
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:v   15 March, 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:   16 March, 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii   Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 10%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		 Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		   Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of
Shares		   Number of
Voting
Rights		   Number
of shares		   Number of voting
rights		   % of voting rights x
  Direct   Direct xi   Indirect xii   Direct Indirect
GB00B01C3S32 5,951,061   5,951,061   N/A   N/A   7,701,253   N/A 8.19%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Expiration
datexiii		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		   Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the
instrument is exercised/ converted.		 % of voting
rights
Securities Lending           181,448 0.19%
American Depository Receipt           8,552,111 9.10%
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Exercise price   Expiration date xvii   Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii		   Number of voting rights instrument refers to   % of voting rights xix, xx
CFD             79,951   Nominal Delta
  0.08% 0.08%
                         

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8244Z_1-2017-3-17.pdf

