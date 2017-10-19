Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company

|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
|X
|Namexv
|
|% of voting
rights if it equals
or is higher than
the notifiable
threshold
|
|% of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|
|Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
|2.00%
|
|9.02%
|
|11.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trident Merger, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|
|
|The number and % of voting rights held
|
|
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|11. Additional informationxvi
|
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650