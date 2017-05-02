Randgold Resources: Non-executive directors award of ordinary shares

SOURCE: Randgold Resources
May 02, 2017 10:51 ET
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AWARD OF ORDINARY SHARES
Jersey, Channel Islands, 2 May 2017 - In accordance with DTR. 3.1, Randgold Resources notifies that, following approval by the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, each non-executive director elected or re-elected at the Annual General Meeting (other than the chairman and senior independent director) was awarded 1 500 ordinary shares in the Company (Shares). The chairman, Mr Christopher Coleman, was awarded 2 500 Shares and the senior independent director, Mr Andrew Quinn, was awarded 2 000 Shares. The Shares will vest immediately and have been awarded as part of the non-executive directors' annual remuneration package, pursuant to the Company's remuneration policy.
The non-executive directors of the Company elected and/or re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are Christopher Coleman, Andrew Quinn, Mrs Safiatou Ba-N'Daw, Mr Jamil Kassum, Mrs Olivia Kirtley, and Mrs Jeanine Mabunda Lioko.
RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:
Website: www.randgoldresources.com
Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds