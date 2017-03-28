Randgold Resources: Notice of AGM

SOURCE: Randgold Resources
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Jersey, Channel Islands, 28 March 2017 - The Company announces that its 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on 2 May 2017 at The Club Hotel, Green Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UH.
A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2016, are now available to view on the Company's website at www.randgoldresources.com. Hard copies have been posted to shareholders.
A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts, for use at the meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.
