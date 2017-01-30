Randgold Resources: Talks underway to end illegal sit-in

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Randgold Resources ( LSE : RRS) ( NASDAQ : GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

TALKS UNDERWAY TO END ILLEGAL SIT-IN

Tongon, Côte d'Ivoire, 30 January 2017 - Negotiations are underway to resolve an illegal sit-in which started at Randgold Resources' Tongon mine in Côte d'Ivoire late on 26 January by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments. Representatives of the central and local governments as well as the union, which does not support the sit-in, have joined management in engaging with the workers to end their action.

RANDGOLD ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive

Mark Bristow

+44 788 071 1386

+44 779 775 2288 Financial Director

Graham Shuttleworth

+44 1534 735 333

+44 779 771 1338 Investor & Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4216V_1-2017-1-30.pdf