News Room

SOURCE: Randgold Resources

January 30, 2017 03:06 ET

Randgold Resources: Talks underway to end illegal sit-in

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

TALKS UNDERWAY TO END ILLEGAL SIT-IN

Tongon, Côte d'Ivoire, 30 January 2017 - Negotiations are underway to resolve an illegal sit-in which started at Randgold Resources' Tongon mine in Côte d'Ivoire late on 26 January by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments. Representatives of the central and local governments as well as the union, which does not support the sit-in, have joined management in engaging with the workers to end their action.

RANDGOLD ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288		 Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338		 Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4216V_1-2017-1-30.pdf

Contact Information

News Room
 