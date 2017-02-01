News Room

Randgold Resources: Tongon back at work after sit-in ends

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

TONGON BACK AT WORK AFTER SIT-IN ENDS

Tongon, Côte d'Ivoire, 1 February 2017 - Employees who had staged a sit-in at Randgold Resources' Tongon mine returned to work today after management, together with representatives of central and local authorities, negotiated a settlement with them.

 
