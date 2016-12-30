Randgold Resources: Total Voting Rights

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Dec 30, 2016) - Randgold Resources ( NASDAQ : GOLD) ( LSE : RRS)

Jersey, Channel Islands, 30 December 2016 - Randgold Resources announces that in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, its issued share capital consists of 93 813 759 ordinary shares of $0.05 each.

Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of Randgold Resources. In addition, 61 681 ordinary shares are currently held on trust and do not confer voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 93 752 078.

The above figure can be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Randgold Resources under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

