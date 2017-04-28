Randgold Resources: Total Voting Rights

SOURCE: Randgold Resources
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Jersey, Channel Islands, 28 April 2017 - Randgold Resources announces that in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, its issued share capital consists of 94 046 223 ordinary shares of $0.05 each.
Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of Randgold Resources. In addition, 61 681 ordinary shares are currently held on trust and do not confer voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 93 984 542.
The above figure can be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Randgold Resources under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
