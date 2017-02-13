Randsburg Announces Closing of Sale of Interest in Titan

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Randsburg International Gold Corporation (NEX:RGZ.H) ("Randsburg" or the "Company") announced today that it is it has successfully closed the sale of Randsburg's 20% title interest in the patented claims that comprise the Titan property ("Titan") in Ontario, Canada to Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy") on the terms described in the Company's news release dated February 1, 2017. Under the Agreement, consideration for Randsburg is 20,000 Prophecy Common shares, which are subject to a 4-month hold period.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Randsburg International Gold Corp.

Michael Opara, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the NEX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the NEX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.