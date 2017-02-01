Randsburg Announces Sale of Interest in Titan

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Randsburg International Gold Corporation (NEX:RGZ.H) ("Randsburg" or the "Company") announced today that it is it has entered into a agreement (Agreement") with Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy") (TSX:PCY) whereby Prophecy will acquire Randsburg's 20% title interest in the patented claims that comprise the Titan property ("Titan") in Ontario, Canada. Under the Agreement, consideration for Randsburg is 20,000 Prophecy Common shares, which will be subject to a 4-month hold period. The Agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Randsburg International Gold Corp.

Michael Opara, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the NEX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Nex Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.