Rapid and Efficient Fragment Screening of Influenza and Ebola Viral Targets to Enable Novel Drug Discovery, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - During a live presentation, industry expert Douglas R. Davies, the Senior Manager of Structural Biology at Beryllium Discovery Corp., will discuss the use of ligand-observe NMR techniques for rapid and efficient fragment screening of viral targets. Fragment screening was performed on two different viral proteins, an H1N1 Influenza A virus polymerase acid protein C-terminal domain (PA-CTD) and the Ebola virus matrix protein VP30 as part of a structural genomics consortium which targets infectious diseases. The influenza virus PA-CTD is part of the heterotrimeric viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase involved in genome replication, whereas the Ebola virus VP30 protein is a phosphoprotein which associates with the nucleocapsid protein and is essential for viral transcription initiation.

In each case, the strategy was to target a protein-protein interface rather than an enzymatic active site. Interestingly, the majority of hits for the influenza A virus PA-CTD screen bind to a surface exposed site located near the viral RNA loading site rather than the expected PB1 N-terminus binding site which is a computational hot spot. Crystal structures of initial hits and follow on analogue-by-catalogue compounds were obtained. For the Ebola virus VP30 screen, VP30 was screened from both the 2013-2015 Zaire outbreak as well as the related Marburg virus VP30 in an effort to identify fragments which can target divergent viral VP30 strains. All of this work has been done as part of the Seattle Structural Genomics Center for Infectious Disease (SSGCID), a structural genomics consortium funded by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Join Douglas Davies on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 1pm EST for an informative session. For more information about this complimentary event, visit: Rapid and Efficient Fragment Screening of Influenza and Ebola Viral Targets to Enable Novel Drug Discovery

