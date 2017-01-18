Rapid Sales Growth Drives European Expansion for Pythian

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - Pythian, a global technology services company that helps businesses use technology to drive better business outcomes is expanding its global footprint in Europe. With a new larger office in the tech hub of London and a significant investment in sales and technical resources, Pythian is well-positioned to continue on its growth trajectory in the European market.

Pythian's revenue from its European region has grown by more than 150% year over year, driven by strong market demand for its data enablement and IT infrastructure services. For over a decade Pythian has been delivering consulting, implementation and managed services solutions to help European businesses realise value from their data assets, accelerate software delivery and benefit from more reliable and scalable IT systems. The combination of Pythian's ability to attract customer-oriented technical talent coupled with the adoption in Europe of open source databases, cloud and the use of data to drive better business outcomes has been key to Pythian's success.

"As the business world becomes more reliant on technology, there is a growing need for top expertise in technologies like cloud, big data, and data management platforms," says Keith Millar, Senior Vice President of Pythian's Services Business. "By adding locally to our global team of data experts, we're better positioned to help European and global businesses leverage their systems and their data to stay ahead of the competition."

Pythian's new office is located in King's Cross, a thriving hub of technology and innovation in London. Sales and technical staff in the London office will be joined by new employees located throughout Europe.

"We have been fortunate enough to have assembled a very talented team in London," says Elliot Zissman, Managing Director, Europe. By investing in the region, Pythian is showing a fantastic commitment to our clients, partners, and staff, with the clear message that we are here for the long term."

Pythian is a global technology services company that helps businesses compete by adopting disruptive technologies such as advanced analytics, big data, cloud, databases, DevOps and infrastructure management to advance innovation and increase agility. Specialising in designing, implementing, and managing systems that directly contribute to revenue growth and business success, Pythian's highly skilled technical teams work as an integrated extension of our clients' organisations to deliver solutions that enable the strategic use of data, accelerate software delivery, and ensure reliable, scalable IT systems.