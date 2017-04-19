RapidFire Tools Inc. Launches Unlimited-Use Internal Cyber Security Service Delivery System For MSPs

The New Detector SDS™ (Service Delivery System) includes everything MSPs need to create, sell, and deliver branded internal cyber security services to all their clients

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - RapidFire Tools Inc. has bundled together a powerful new set of tools that, for the first time, allows MSPs to roll-out a high-value, automated and branded internal IT security service that can be offered to all of their clients. The new product, called Detector SDS (Service Delivery System), includes an unlimited-use license for its unique Detector™ cyber security alerting appliance, plus additional new tools that the MSP can use to define the level of service, dynamically build marketing materials to help sell the services they create, and built-in workflow automation to easily manage the cyber security alerts through a common interface. Everything in the system, including the unlimited-use Detector appliance license, is covered by a low monthly subscription.

The Detector SDS solution comes pre-configured with a set of three "white-labeled" cyber security service plans -- "Silver," "Gold" and "Platinum." MSPs can deliver these as-is, "out-of-the-box," or modify them to meet the needs of individual clients using the built-in, menu-driven "Service Plan Creator." The pre-configured services, as well as the customized ones, can all be renamed and branded by the MSP. Once the plans are created, the MSP can quickly and easily select one or more plans to present to a client or prospect, and the system will automatically generate a professionally-formatted and branded "Plan Matrix" sales sheet. The Plan Matrix has a column for each service plan, in addition to neatly organized check-boxes that allow the client to easily see the differences in the individual plan features and deliverables. In addition, the system can automatically generate a branded Service Catalog for each Plan Matrix, providing more details about each of the deliverables included with each different level of service.

The pre-configured Silver-level service included in Detector SDS is designed to be a baseline internal cyber security service that is the minimum recommended level of detection to offer. The Silver-level service is recommended to be installed at every client, regardless of size or industry. It is also designed to be delivered with the highest level of automation and lowest amount of direct labor in order to make the service easy to support, while also generating additional revenue for the MSP. On the opposite end, the Gold and Platinum plans are configured to cover a fuller range of security threats that the Detector appliance can discover, and requires a higher level of engagement by the MSP. These branded security services can be upsold to the MSP's clients to create significant incremental revenue on top of the typical managed services contracts the MSP offers to maintain a client's network infrastructure.

"We have finally cracked the code to allow MSPs to provide a new layer of internal cyber security services for their clients," said Michael Mittel, president of RapidFire Tools Inc. "Every study conducted over the past decade has confirmed that for most companies, internal threats are a bigger issue for network and data security than threats from external sources. Yet until now, most MSPs have not had the tools to allow them to protect their clients from internal threats, especially through a single-source, turn-key solution for one monthly fee. With Network Detective's new Detector SDS offering, MSPs have the option to license a full range of tools and instructional blueprints that teaches them, step-by-step, how to create a replicable -- and lucrative -- portfolio of cyber security services based on Detector's powerful threat-alert capabilities."

Once a Detector software appliance is installed at a client site, it performs a daily, non-intrusive scan of the entire network -- and anything connected to it directly or remotely -- looking for anomalous user behaviors, unexpected changes to the network and other internal threats behind the firewall. After each scan, email alerts can be sent out to any number of resources, depending upon the workflow that the MSP prefers. Some alerts can be sent directly to a key client contact for "self-triaging" of access-related or permission-related issues. Other alerts can be sent directly to the MSP's service team, so they can act on any discovered threat. Alternatively, alerts can be sent to the MSP's NOC, or any service desk software with an email parser to automatically generate service tickets.

Dynamic "Action Links" within the alert are used to remediate, investigate, or ignore each issue. The links are tied into the Network Detective cloud-based alert management portal, which gives the MSPs and their clients a centralized location for managing the alerts. Issues that are flagged to be "ignored" using the links will automatically trigger changes within Detector's configurations to "teach" it to also ignore future occurrences of the same alert, thereby reducing the frequency of false positives. In addition to this dynamic configuration, Detector also has a "machine learning" component that allows it to get "smarter" the longer it's in place, using longer-term trends and patterns as benchmarks to determine what is a "normal" occurrence in a given environment.

The Detector SDS is offered through an annual subscription, with a fixed monthly fee of just $499, including the unlimited-use license for the Detector software appliance across all clients.

While Detector SDS is designed to function as a completely stand-alone offering that does not require any other Network Detective modules, MSPs who have Reporter and subscribe to other modules can create more expansive and unique service plans by seamlessly incorporating any reports that are included in the modules they have.

RapidFire Tools has created a series of "Cyber Security Blueprints" that provide the MSP with recommendations and guidelines for building-out and offering these expanded offerings. Other Network Detective tools that work seamlessly with Detector and Reporter include the Network and Security assessment modules, the Inspector appliance, and the PCI and HIPAA compliance modules.

"The Detector SDS business model represents a genuine breakthrough for the MSP market," said Mittel. "Many of our customers expressed an interest in installing Detector appliances at a multitude of client sites to maximize its revenue potential, which would be cost-prohibitive for them without an unlimited-use subscription. We've answered that call, not only by allowing the MSP to deploy the Detector at as many sites as needed, but by providing a portfolio of tools and a set of best practices that show them how to deliver and customize the services based on the Detector's enhanced capabilities.

MSPs can find out more about Network Detective's Detector SDS offering at the following link.

About RapidFire Tools and Network Detective

RapidFire Tools Inc. is the developer of Network Detective, the award-winning portfolio of non-intrusive IT assessment, compliance and security tools used by thousands of service providers around the world. These affordable tools are all designed specifically for MSPs, are easy-to-use, and help MSPs win new clients and deliver new, revenue generating services. They allow the MSP to quickly and non-intrusively gather an enormous amount of network data, analyze it, organize it, and generate a wide-range of custom-branded reports for both client presentations, ongoing service delivery, and long-term documentation.

IT Assessment tools include the Network, Security, MS Exchange, and SQL Server modules. Compliance offerings include the HIPAA Compliance and PCI Compliance modules. The company also offers Inspector, a deep-dive IT assessment and diagnostic appliance, and Reporter, an add-on that allows MSPs to remotely schedule any Network Detective data collector scan, and automatically generate and deliver any Network Detective report. The Network Detective product line is rounded out by the Detector internal cyber security alerting appliance, and the Detector SDS, a bundled toolset that allows MSPs to deliver an end-to-end, branded cyber security service.

RapidFire Tools was founded in 2010 by entrepreneur and former MSP Michael Mittel to help IT service providers capture new business, expand their practice areas, and mitigate risks for their end-customers. The company, its solutions, and its extensive MSP training efforts have won a roster of awards including Best Revenue Generator, Best Solution, and Best Education from channel and managed service provider associations and media across the country.