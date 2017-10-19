RapidX Launches Car Chargers That Add Convenience and Safety to Everyday Commuting

X5 delivers fastest possible charges for up to 5 devices; Xscape features life-saving capabilities

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - RapidX announced the launch of two new car chargers that will actually improve your life. The X5 Car Charger delivers fast charging for up to five devices on a 5 ft. cable for easy access throughout the vehicle. The Xscape Safety Car Charger adds a life-saving seat belt cutter and a steel tip to break through driver or passenger side windows in an emergency.

X5 is a must-have for every car! The X-5 effectively ends charging disputes in your vehicle and brings harmony to your road trip or commute with 5 USB ports: 2 for the front and 3 for the back seats. Featuring charging speeds of up to twice that of most standard chargers, the X5 supports up to 5 devices at once and its intelligent recognition technology identifies your device, adjusts to its capabilities, and delivers the fastest charge possible (up to 2.4amp per port). The extended USB hub, with its color-accented rubberized finish, offers flexibility for everyone in your car. Simply clip the USB hub extension onto your car seat pocket to enable those in the back to charge their devices, tangle free. Two priority ports in the front seat deliver up to 2.4 amp output depending on how your devices are recognized, while the other three ports receive 2.0 amps of output each. Each port is labeled so you'll know which devices are getting the most power. The suggested retail price for the sleek-looking X5 is $24.99, and it is currently available in eight different colors from Amazon.

The Xscape Safety Car Charger transforms your ordinary car charger into a life-saving product. The dual USB port works to maximize battery life for up to two devices and is usable with any smart phone, gaming device, tablet, e-reader, or camera. Aside from its practical usability, the Xscape contains two safety features designed for your protection, securely concealed in the exterior shell of the product. A Seatbelt Cutter allows the user to tear through a seat belt in case of an emergency, and the Safety Hammer delivers the ability to break through car windows. These bonus features are contained within Xscape's compact and elegant design to avoid accidental injuries. The suggested retail price for the Xscape is $17.99.

