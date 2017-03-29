Rapier Board and Management Receive Overwhelming Support from Independent Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Rapier Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPR) ("Rapier" or the "Company") announces that, based on proxies deposited, Rapier Management and Board have received overwhelming support from shareholders independent of the Delbrook Pack.

Excluding shares held by members of the Delbrook Pack and by Rapier Management and Board, approximately 89% of the votes cast by long-term retail shareholders were in favour of Rapier's director nominees, while only an underwhelming 11% voted for Delbrook's Dissident Nominees.

Roger Walsh, President of Rapier stated. "The Board and Management of Rapier would again like to thank the ordinary shareholders of Rapier for their overwhelming and continued support. Many shareholders, in addition to their voting support, have also complained to the BC Securities Commission about the tactics and misleading disclosure of the Delbrook Pack. I would encourage any shareholder who is able, to attend our annual general meeting tomorrow to express their concerns in person. I look forward to seeing you then."

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 30, 2017 at 10:00 am (PACIFIC TIME) at the offices of Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP, 550 Burrard Street, 29th Floor, Vancouver, B.C.

Advisors

Rapier has retained Kingsdale Advisors as its strategic shareholder advisor, proxy solicitation agent, and communications advisor. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Rapier Board in connection with the Annual General Meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Roger Walsh, President & CEO Phone: (604) 617-1627 Email: roger@rapiergold.com Website: http://www.rapiergold.com/

