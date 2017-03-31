Rapier Gold Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting, Election of New Board

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Rapier Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPR) (the "Company") announces the election of a new board of directors following its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held earlier today. The new board, comprised of Darren Blasutti, Paul Parisotto, David Lotan and Lorie Waisberg (the "Board"), consists entirely of directors nominated by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc., which holds approximately 17% of the Company's outstanding common shares. For further information in respect of the results of voting at the Meeting, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results, which can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Immediately following the Meeting, the Board held its first meeting of directors, at which, among other items, David Lotan was appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, replacing Roger Walsh.

In the near term, the Board intends to conduct a detailed review of the Company to determine what changes, if any, would be desirable in light of such review and existing circumstances. The Board looks forward to working constructively with all of the Company's shareholders to drive value creation going forward.

