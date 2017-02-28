Rapier Gold Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) -

Rapier Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received regulatory approval to close the first tranche of its private placement, raising $249,300 through the issuance of 1,745,500 non-flow through units (1,745,500 shares and 1,745,500 warrants) and 650,000 flow through units (650,000 shares and 650,000 warrants). All shares and warrants issued in this tranche are subject to a four-month hold period expiring June 29, 2017. Finder's fees on this tranche are payable as to $6,317.50, and 69,500 compensation warrants at an exercise price of $0.15 cents, with an expiry date of February 28, 2019.

Each of Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. and Medalist Capital Ltd. were invited to participate in the private placement, following separate proposals received from each of them to arrange alternative financing that the Company's Board determined not to be in the best interests of Rapier. Each of them declined participation, or failed to accept the invitation in time to participate in the first tranche.

For more details in respect of the private placement, see the Company's news release of February 20, 2017. The Company has confirmed that it has regulatory approval to close the private placement in tranches.

Pen Gold Project Summary

The Company's activities are exclusively focused on exploring the Pen Gold Project, comprising approximately 19,333 hectares (approximately 193 sq. km.) located on Highway 101, 75 km south west of Timmins, Ontario. (See Appendix 1) . The project is approximately 45 km southwest of Tahoe Resources Timmins West Mine and the recently discovered 144 Exploration Area.





. The project is approximately 45 km southwest of Tahoe Resources Timmins West Mine and the recently discovered 144 Exploration Area. Tahoe Resources (formerly Lakeshore Gold) are conducting an extensive exploration program on 144 Exploration Area, which is outlined in a very comprehensive section of the company's website: http://www.lsgold.com/Mines-Projects-Properties/Review-of-Properties/Timmins-West-complex/144-Gap-Zone-Discovery/default.aspx





The Pen Gold Project is located approximately 85 km northeast of Goldcorp's Borden Gold Project. In March 2015 Goldcorp acquired this project in the takeover of Probe Mines for $526 million. Goldcorp are actively advancing the Borden Gold Project as a source of ore for the 11,000 tpd Dome Mill, located 160 km away in Timmins.





The Pen Gold Project appears to be on the western extension of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone (PDFZ), one of the most productive gold structures in the world. This fault zone extends east into Quebec and hosts many of the largest and most famous gold mines in Canada. The Timmins Camp has produced approximately 72.5 million ounces of gold to date.





Probe Metals acquired the Ivanhoe Project located to the west of Rapier's Pen Gold Project and the West Porcupine and Ross Properties to the east of the Pen Gold Project.





