Rapier Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement to Continue Exploration Programs at Pen Gold Project

Rapier Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of non-flow through units (the "NFT Units") and flow through units (the "FT Units") on a best efforts basis at a price of $0.10 per Non-Flow Through Unit (the "NFT Units") and $0.115 per Flow Through Unit (the "FT Units") for aggregate proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each of the NFT units and FT Units will include a transferable common share purchase warrant that will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the private placement or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the units for any reason. The Offering and any modification to it are subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The shares will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period. Secutor Capital Management Corp., as well as other parties, are acting as finders on this financing.

The proceeds from the issuance of the FT Units will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses on the Issuer's Pen Gold Project located in the Province of Ontario, and the proceeds from the NFT Units will be used by the issuer for general working capital.

The results of the Company's summer exploration program and winter drilling program were summarized in detail in the Company's news release dated December 6, 2016.

Diamond drilling work permits are in place and Rapier has finalized a winter drill program of approx. 3,000 m in three areas of the Pen Gold Project;

High resolution aero magnetics will be flown in late winter to early spring over the Pen Gold South and newly staked grounds, totally over 12,000 hectares, to complete the geophysics coverage and to aid in geological interpretation and exploration targeting for the 2017 summer field season.

Speaking of the financing, Roger Walsh, the Company's President, stated, "The Company's exploration strategy has been in process since early last year where the summer exploration program, designed to deliver high value drill targets, would be funded by capital raising in late 2016. This is consistent with the corporate presentations and information provided to the market and shareholders. There has been a significant delay in raising this funding which is directly attributable to the Company providing exclusivity to a company that presented a business transaction. In compliance with the conditions of that exclusivity, the Company refrained from raising funds while the Special Committee evaluated a proposal for a potential business transaction." See news release of February 15, 2017.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the private placement. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Gary Wong, P. Eng., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person under the definition in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Pen Gold Project Summary

The Company's activities are exclusively focused on exploring the Pen Gold Project, comprising approximately 19,333 hectares (approximately 193 sq. km.) located on Highway 101, 75 km south west of Timmins, Ontario. (See Appendix 2) . The project is approximately 45 km southwest of Tahoe Resources Timmins West Mine and the recently discovered 144 Exploration Area.



. The project is approximately 45 km southwest of Tahoe Resources Timmins West Mine and the recently discovered 144 Exploration Area. The Pen Gold Project is located approximately 85 km northeast of Goldcorp's Borden Gold Project. In March 2015 Goldcorp acquired this project in the takeover of Probe Mines for $526 million. Goldcorp are actively advancing the Borden Gold Project as a source of ore for the 11,000 tpd Dome Mill, located 160 km away in Timmins.





The Pen Gold Project appears to be on the western extension of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone (PDFZ), one of the most productive gold structures in the world. This fault zone extends east into Quebec and hosts many of the largest and most famous gold mines in Canada. The Timmins Camp has produced approximately 72.5 million ounces of gold to date.





Probe Metals acquired the Ivanhoe Project located to the west of Rapier's Pen Gold Project and the West Porcupine and Ross Properties to the east of the Pen Gold Project.





