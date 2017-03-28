Rapoo Enters North American Market

Global Manufacturer Introduces Affordable 5G Wireless Peripheral Products

BREA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Rapoo, an expert in wireless technology and a market leader in associated peripheral products in over 40 countries throughout Asia and Europe, is bringing its affordable, cutting-edge 5G wireless mice and keyboards and its VPRO brand of wired gaming peripherals to the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"For the past 15 years, it's been our mission to consistently deliver innovative, leading-edge products at an affordable price. We recently opened our Southern California headquarters to provide North American consumers with the premium peripherals experience that has become the norm in other regions of the world," said Gary Wang, Rapoo General Manager for North America.

Rapoo stands tall on four strong pillars of manufacturing expertise. Its award-winning products feature: comprehensive research and development of 5G wireless technology; design engineering excellence; distinctive aesthetics and exceptionally consistent product quality. The company maintains its high standards by using highly automated manufacturing with advanced robots working alongside its human workforce.

The benefits of advanced 5G wireless technology are brought to the home or office with Rapoo keyboards and mouse peripherals. A fast, reliable 5G connection allows users to browse the Internet or type a document from anywhere in a room without latency or interference from other Bluetooth or 2.4G Wi-Fi systems, while extending the peripheral's battery life to a year or longer.

The wired VPRO high-end keyboards are hailed by gamers for their use of super-responsive mechanical switches from CHERRY, the recognized world leader in high-performance switches for PC gaming.

The Southern California headquarters includes a responsive local customer service team supporting all Rapoo products. Learn more by visiting the company and its products at http://rapoo.com.

Founded in 2002, Rapoo is the market leader in wireless peripheral products in over 40 countries throughout Europe and Asia. A publicly traded Chinese company, Rapoo has won numerous world-class design awards including the prestigious IF Design and Reddot Awards. The company's products are supported by innovative design, research and development expertise, engineering acumen and automated manufacturing facilities with a well-established global supply chain.

Rapoo's North American headquarters is now bringing affordable computer peripherals equipped with leading edge, wireless 5G connectivity to the U.S., Mexico and Canada under the Rapoo and VPRO brands. Visit the company at http://rapoo.com and look for @RapooUSA to join its social media communities.