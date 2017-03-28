RAPS Seeks Applications for 2017 Fellows

ROCKVILLE, MD--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society is seeking applications for the 2017 class of RAPS Fellows. Since 2008, the RAPS Fellows program has recognized senior-level regulatory professionals for continued significant contributions to, and leadership in advancing, the global regulatory profession.

"Being named a RAPS Fellow is an honor reserved for those who have truly shown exceptional commitment to the regulatory profession," said Fellows Selection Committee Chair Nancy Gertlar, RAC, FRAPS. "Fellows are the dedicated professionals who have gone above and beyond to give something back to the entire regulatory community -- serving as mentors, sharing their hard-earned knowledge, volunteering their time -- so the profession as a whole can thrive."

Those selected as Fellows this year will be honored during RAPS' Regulatory Convergence conference to take place 9-12 September at National Harbor at the Washington, DC, Waterfront.

Fellows come from a variety of backgrounds in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, government, academia, research and clinical organizations, as well as other settings. To date more than 100 professionals have been named Fellows. For more information about the program, visit http://www.raps.org/fellows.

In addition to being honored during the Regulatory Convergence, Fellows will be entitled to hold the FRAPS designation. They may also be called upon to participate in strategic dialogue, implementation of special initiatives, international programs and other high-level RAPS activities.

2017 Fellows applications will be due to RAPS by 25 May. To apply, visit http://www.raps.org/network-community/fellows/application.

