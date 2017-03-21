Rapt Media and Kaltura Team Up to Boost Employee and Customer Engagement

Integration will empower organizations to create personalized, interactive experiences to fuel deeper learning and information retention

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Rapt Media, a leader in groundbreaking interactive video technology, is integrating with Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, to bring enterprise companies and educational institutions better learning and engagement through interactive, personalized video experiences. The solution will be available to all Kaltura customers beginning this month.

As a global leader in the online video space, Kaltura continuously strives to provide technology that enables engagement, which is vital to the success of any institution. To that end, Kaltura has partnered with Rapt Media in working to repair the disconnect that exists between employees and management in today's Digital Workplace.

Companies are responsible for delivering a wide range of increasingly complex information across diverse audiences, amidst a backdrop of competing media, messages and materials. Fragmented learning, constant distraction, and audience expectations continuously challenge the rules of engagement and make it difficult to break through.

These challenges are especially prevalent-and costly-among U.S. employees. Rapt Media's latest market survey revealed that most workers feel detached, disengaged, and disenchanted -- a problem that is costing businesses upward of $500 billion annually. Underappreciated by their leaders, employees are disregarding internal communications and forgetting their trainings, so companies' work and investment are often going to waste.

"What businesses are doing to reach and engage employees simply isn't working," said Erika Trautman, CEO and founder of Rapt Media. "For more than ten years, Gallup and other researchers have reported dismal employee engagement figures. We know video is a powerful tool, but video alone is no longer enough to move the needle. Companies must rethink their video strategy. With interactive video, companies can truly connect with their audiences, driving behaviors to meet their goals."

According to Kaltura's third annual State of Enterprise Video report that surveyed nearly 500 enterprise professionals, 96 percent stated that video improves both learning and communication.

"Many employees are not sufficiently driven to deliver on company goals because they feel 'invisible' to the company's management, who is perceived to have no vested interest in employees' personal success" said Ron Yekutiel, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Kaltura. "Using interactive video, employees not only feel more connected with their employers, thus improving morale, but they also grasp the company mission on a more personal and powerful level, leading to better understanding and performance on the job."

Together, Kaltura and Rapt Media power a video experience that resets the business approach to engagement-both internally and externally. HR and communications leaders will be equipped to enhance the company-employee connection, and marketing departments will be better situated to hold the attention of current and potential customers. On top of these benefits, Rapt Media technology makes it possible to track the viewership data and analytics that can prove ROI. Ultimately, the Rapt Media integration for the Kaltura video platform translates to accelerated and deeper knowledge absorption, increased productivity, less waste, and higher revenues.

Prominent companies are realizing the potential of interactive, personalized video solutions like the one that Rapt Media and Kaltura are providing. Global professional services leader PwC recently incorporated an interactive video initiative into a digital transformation learning program. Matthew Murray, digital learning leader at PwC, praised the initiative as a "highly effective hybrid digital learning solution that engages viewers and plays at the intersection of marketing, communications, and training."

The integration will enable Kaltura customers to access Rapt Media's interactive video Composer, player, and publisher functionalities within the Kaltura MediaSpace Video Portal.

Kaltura's MediaSpace Video Portal offers professionals several benefits, including:

Deeper engagement

Behavioral insights

Enhanced learning

Longer viewing times

Knowledge retention

"Today's employees require an emotional connection and a sense of purpose to connect with their company brand, leadership, and clients," said Jeff Rubenstein, VP, Global Product Strategy and Business Development. "Meeting this requires employing new engagement strategies like interactive video experiences to drive deeper employee-brand connection. Partnering with Rapt Media will allow our customers to transform the way they communicate with employees by tapping into the creative storytelling capabilities of interactive video."

To learn more about the Rapt Media/Kaltura partnership, join us at Learning Solutions 2017 from March 22nd - 24th in Orlando, FL. Experts from Kaltura and Rapt Media will be on hand at booth #317, and will also lead the session, "Interactive Video: Building an Emotional Connection to Drive Behavior," about the best way to use and develop interactive video content. Set up a meeting here.

