Rare Metals Industry Veteran Jack Lifton Joins Texas Mineral Resources Advisory Board

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Adds Expertise on Market Fundamentals; Sourcing and End Use Trends of Rare Metals

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (TMRC), an exploration company targeting the heavy rare earths and a variety of other high-value elements and industrial minerals, today announced that Jack Lifton, a long-time consultant to the technology metals industry, has joined the Company's Advisory Board.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Jack," noted Anthony Marchese, Chairman. "He has extraordinary knowledge of the worldwide technology metals space. Given the renewed interest by various domestic government agencies and Congress in developing rare earth self-sufficiency, we believe Jack will play a key role in helping Texas Mineral Resources develop its Round Top heavy rare earth deposit in Texas, as well as its rare earth-from-coal material initiative in Pennsylvania."

Mr. Lifton commented: "Texas Mineral Resources has a uniquely valuable polymetallic resource in its Round Top deposit. Round Top can provide the USA with commercial quantities of critical materials for its defense; energy storage and production; and environmental management industries. I am delighted to do my part in bringing this cornucopia of critical materials to the attention of the public and our government."

Mr. Lifton is an independent consultant and commentator, focusing on the market fundamentals and future end use trends of the rare metals. He specializes in the sourcing of nonferrous strategic metals and on due diligence studies of businesses in that space. His work includes exploration, mining, refining and the recovery of metal values by the recycling of not only metals and their alloys but also of metal-based chemicals used as raw materials for component manufacturing. Mr. Lifton has more than 55 years of experience in the global OEM automotive, heavy equipment, electrical and electronic, mining, smelting, and refining industries. His background includes the sourcing, manufacturing, and sales of platinum group metal products, rare earth compounds metals and magnet alloys, lithium, cobalt, graphite and ceramic specialties used to make catalytic converters, oxygen sensors, battery components, and fuel cells. He is knowledgeable in locating and analyzing new and recycled supplies of 'minor metals' including lithium, cobalt, tellurium, selenium, indium, gallium, silicon, germanium, molybdenum, tungsten, manganese, chromium, and the rare earth metals.

Today Mr. Lifton primarily consults to process technology vendors and their clients, as well as to institutional investors doing due diligence on metals related opportunities, natural resource ventures, and on process technologies and their markets. He has given invited talks on aspects of the rare earths' and battery materials' industry to the EU Commission; the US Defense Logistics Agency; Japan's MITI; and the Chinese Society for Rare Earths as well as to select committees of the governments of the USA, France, Sweden and Japan. Mr. Lifton wrote a weekly column on minor metals for Resource Investor for three years until December 2008, during which he authored more than 125 original articles. He is also speaks on minor metals fundamentals and end-uses at private, public, and professional meetings. Since 2008 Jack has written more than 500 articles, and since 2007 he has made presentations at conferences, seminars, and workshops all over the world more than 100 times.

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s primary focus is exploring and, if warranted, developing its Round Top heavy rare earth and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles east of El Paso. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQX U.S. tier under the symbol "TMRC."