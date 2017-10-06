Rauxa Continues Rapid Growth With New Additions to Client Roster and Executive Team

Agency Wins Four New Clients and Adds New Creative and Strategy Talent

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - Full-service agency Rauxa today announced three new-business wins:

Keep America Beautiful : Rauxa has been named agency of record (AOR) for Keep America Beautiful (KAB), the nation's iconic community improvement nonprofit organization. Selected as KAB's social media AOR in 2016, the agency is now charged with designing and launching a new visual identity for the brand, creating a new public service initiative, developing a 65th anniversary campaign and continuing to enhance its social media presence. These projects will build on Rauxa's previous work to invigorate the business around the topic of recycling, and emphasize the strength of the sustainability movement, with KAB at the forefront.

The combination of rapid wins signals Rauxa's continued momentum since its launch nearly two decades ago and adds to the agency's roster of clients, which includes TGI Fridays, Gap Inc., Vans, Verizon and Alaska Airlines.

"It's been an exciting year for us as we've grown into new industry verticals and geographic markets, and expanded our talented team of marketers," said Gina Alshuler, President & CEO of Rauxa. "Our clients have a lot to keep them up at night! They want to be meaningful to their consumer audiences, manage the overwhelming sea of data and create breakthrough technology-enabled experiences. Oh, and let's not forget, they need to drive business results, too. Rauxa builds a strategy and applies the critical components of data, tech and content to move their businesses forward."

In addition to these new-business wins, Rauxa also announced four senior-level hires:

Adan Romero : To better serve clients, Rauxa has restructured its creative department-with a flatter organization featuring three Executive Creative Directors at the helm. Adan joins Rauxa's two other ECDs, John Avery and George Singer, and will lead creative strategy and increase the department's capabilities in bringing forth innovative content that connects deeply with audiences. Prior to joining Rauxa, Adan was Vice President Group Creative Director at DigitasLBi North America for six years, where he led award-winning campaigns for American Express OPEN, among others.

