Rauxa Launches Digital Content Shop, Cats on the Roof, as Equal Parts Creative Agency and Production House

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Rauxa, the largest, woman-owned independent advertising agency in the U.S., today announced the launch of Cats on the Roof, an in-house digital content agency focused on telling powerful brand stories. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has already completed successful projects with the likes of Verizon, Swarovski, 20th Century Fox, Delta Dental, Alaska Airlines, Blue Shield of California, Keep America Beautiful, Best Buy's Geek Squad and more.

Recent projects completed by the agency include content for 20th Century Fox to generate online buzz leading up to the release of Independence Day: Resurgence -- the mission was to reignite fans' passions while also grabbing the attention of an entirely new audience. Cats on the Roof created shareable content across social channels, leveraging Jeff Goldblum as his character Dr. David Levinson. Goldblum's sensibility and humor played perfectly into the two realistic, interview-style PSAs, reaching more than 1.8 million online views and ranking in the top five of all viewed content for the movie.

"Cats on the Roof was born organically as a fusion of our strengths in technology, creative and storytelling," commented Gina Alshuler, CEO, Rauxa. "The team has already developed a reputation for creating compelling, shareable content delivered quickly and cost effectively. This arm of Rauxa, led by a stellar team of producers and creative directors, is a core focus for us in the coming years."

With this core team of industry professionals, the firm views clients as true partners who have input throughout the entire process -- from the introductory meeting to the creative brainstorm to production and post-production.

"We're focused on creating fun, relevant content to elevate a brand and connect them with their consumers in a way that educates and engages," explained Cooper Gwaltney, Lead Account Manager, Cats on the Roof. "As social and online channels continue to evolve, brands that succeed know both the right message and the right channels to reach their consumers. We've been thrilled to help numerous brands shape and tell their stories and to see our work resonate online."

View the Cats video library at: https://vimeo.com/catsontheroof.

About Cats on the Roof

We know how to propel a brand with video economically, without sacrificing quality. Like cats on a roof, we see things from a different point of view. We think every brand has a character, and relish the opportunity to create a story around it -- whether it's fifteen seconds or two hours. And because we're equal parts creative agency and production house, we're partnered with leading vendors to make stuff happen without you having to navigate past our shop. View our work at: http://www.catsontheroof.com/index.html.