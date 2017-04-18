Ray Wang Joins Line-up of Powerhouse Keynote Speakers at Host Analytics World 2017

Business Strategist and Disruptive Technologies Expert, Ray Wang, to Address Innovation, New Business Models and Transformation at Marquee EPM Event

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Host Analytics, a leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) systems, today announced that Ray Wang is the latest addition to the heavy-hitting cast of keynote presenters at Host Analytics World 2017 in Nashville on May 16-19, 2017. Founder of Constellation Research, Inc. and best-selling author, Wang joins the lineup alongside the CEO of FUBU and New York Times best-selling author, Daymond John. Wang will address business strategy and disruption at the industry's premier cloud enterprise performance management (EPM) event.

"Ray Wang is a Silicon Valley insider with a first-hand view into the changing nature of technology," said Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics. "A savvy business strategist, Ray understands real disruption doesn't rely solely on technology. I can't think of a better speaker for our attendees to get insight on how disruptive technologies and new business models, such as digital transformation, are impacting the modern finance realm."

As the Principal Analyst, Founder, and Chairman of Silicon Valley based Constellation Research, Inc., Wang works with Global 2000 companies on business strategy and disruptive technology adoption. He is the voice of the popular business strategy and technology blog, "A Software Insider's Point of View," and is the author of the best-selling book, Disrupting Digital Business, published by Harvard Business Review Press.

Wang has held executive roles in product, marketing, strategy, and consulting at companies such as Forrester Research, Oracle, PeopleSoft, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Personify, and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Host Analytics World is the premier industry event for professionals in the finance function. This year's lineup of keynote speakers also includes entrepreneur, "Shark" and CEO of FUBU, Daymond John; Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics; and as outlined on the Host Analytics World site -- customers including Swissport, Capitol Petroleum, Pinterest, LT Apparel, Colonial Pipeline, Grand Canyon University, and more. Event sponsors include Accenture, Bakerfield Solutions, Bright Point, Canopach, CFO Solutions, Cogenics, Deloitte, FP&A, Formos Consulting, RSM, and WG Consulting.

Host Analytics World 2017 brings together Host Analytics' customers and partners, as well as subject matter experts to share new ideas and strategies for leveraging technology in finance departments to help organizations drive peak performance. Customers and partners will share how they are leveraging cloud-based EPM solutions to automate the financial processes, accelerate execution, and align their organization. For more information, or to register, please visit the conference website.

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the industry's leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) systems. Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $15 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. More than 600 customers use Host Analytics including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, TOMS Shoes, True Value, and Vitamin Shoppe. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley with customers in over 90 countries.

For more information about Host Analytics, please visit www.hostanalytics.com

Read the Host Analytics blog at www.hostanalytics.com/blog

Follow Host Analytics on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/host-analytics-inc.

Become a fan of Host Analytics on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HostAnalyticsInc