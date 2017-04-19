Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation Donates Forklift to Support Needs of American Red Cross

SPARKS, NV--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Raymond Handling Concepts Corp, an authorized Sales and Service Center of The Raymond Corporation, is proud to donate a Raymond model 102XM walkie pallet truck to the Reno, NV American Red Cross warehouse, to move and transport emergency supplies, water and other necessities within the warehouse to support disaster relief efforts in the community.

"It's a privilege when we can support non-profit organizations that are so crucial in providing assistance to those in need during emergency situations," says Gary Kirchner, vice president of sales for The Raymond Corporation. "We are proud of our Sales & Service Centers that always go the extra mile to support the needs of non-profit charities in their regions and are dedicated to helping their local communities."

"When the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), a network that supports logistics requests for unmet needs of relief organizations, reached out to obtain assistance for a number of our American Red Cross warehouses, Raymond was more than happy to see how they could help," Rosie Taravella, American Red Cross, Western and Central New York Regional Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to Raymond and its network of Sales & Service Centers for being able to meet the needs of these regional warehouse locations."

To learn more about Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation, visit www.raymondhandling.com or call (800) 675-2500

About Raymond Handling Concepts Corp.

For over 25 years, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation has provided high-density storage, order-picking systems and associated services to companies engaged in warehousing and distribution as well as material handling of all kinds. We are the authorized Raymond Forklift Sales and Service Center covering Northern California, Northern Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Western Montana and Alaska.

