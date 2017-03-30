Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation Offers Free Expert Warehouse Management Advice through its Warehouse Genius Tool

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation today announced its Warehouse Genius, a novel online support tool that provides fast access to its materials handling experts. Warehouse Genius is available on RHCC's website here: http://raymondhandling.com/warehouse-genius.

"We are excited to offer Warehouse Genius to the industry as a complimentary service that is the first of its kind," said Steve Raymond, President of Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation. "Anybody in the industry can take advantage of Warehouse Genius by submitting a warehouse management question, no matter how simple or complex the challenge may be."

The service works by filling out a short form on the RHCC website with a warehousing related question that is submitted directly to the Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation team of qualified materials handling experts. Questions are answered in 48 hours by email with the optimal solution.

To submit a question to the Warehouse Genius, visit http://raymondhandling.com/warehouse-genius.

About Raymond Handling Concepts

Raymond Handling Concepts provides high-density storage, order-picking systems and associated services to companies engaged in warehousing and distribution as well as material handling of all kinds. The company was established in 1987 as a family-oriented company that fosters close, long-lasting customer relationships. Its parent company, The Raymond Corporation, was founded more than 90 years ago in the small, rural village of Greene, NY when it purchased Lyon Iron Works in 1922. "At Raymond Handling Concepts, it's not just business. It's personal."