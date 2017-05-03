Razorthink Recognized in Alconics Awards Shortlist of World's Best AI Innovators

Creators of the First AI Data Scientist Shortlisted for Best Innovation in Deep Learning

LIVERMORE, CA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Razorthink, Inc., a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Data Science for the Enterprise, today announced that it has been shortlisted by the 2017 Alconics Awards in the category of Best Innovation in Deep Learning. The Alconics Awards is the world's only independently-judged awards celebrating innovation in the international AI Community. The Alconics recognizes Deep Learning as one of the key pillars for advancing practical AI and enabling exponential development of applications for real world businesses, in analyzing data across images, text and sound.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from AIconics," said Jack Porter, President and CEO of Razorthink, Inc. "Razorthink is dedicated to bringing Superintelligence to the enterprise through Big Brain, the first AI Data Scientist, and our Deep Learning Expert AIs that can predict customer behavior in real-time with accuracy not possible with human data scientists and machine learning. Businesses are entering an era where Deep Learning AI makes it possible for companies to surpass their customers' expectations."

Now in the third season, the 2017 Alconics Awards were judged by a panel of world-class AI experts, including senior leaders from VCs, academia and enterprise end-users. The Alconics are a highlight of the upcoming AI Summit London, with the winners announced to a 1000+ C-suite level delegates from FTSE100 and Fortune 1000 organizations. The awards ceremony will take place on May 9, 2016 in the Business Design Centre in Angel, London.

"With over 100 entries from around the world, the third edition of the Alconics reflects the strength and progress of a rapidly expanding and evolving sector," said George Kipouros, Alconics Awards curator. "Artificial Intelligence is now beginning to dominate conversations in the technology sphere with business increasingly aware of the immense potential that AI brings."

About Razorthink

Razorthink is a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Data Science for the Enterprise and has created the first AI Data Scientist, Big Brain. Razorthink Big Brain is a Deep Learning AI that dramatically improves predictive customer insight beyond what is possible with human data scientists. Razorthink Big Brain formulates Expert Deep Learning AIs that predict customer behavior for companies with millions of customers with exceptionally high accuracy. Razorthink customers include industry leaders across the globe within banking and telecommunications. Founded in 2011, the company is privately held with headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area and Research Labs in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.razorthink.com and follow #AISummit, #AIconics and #EnterpriseSuperintelligence.

