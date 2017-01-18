RCAF announces pilot and theme for 2017 CF-18 Demonstration Team

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Captain Matthew Kutryk as the pilot for the 2017 CF-18 Demonstration Team.

Capt. Kutryk will wow audiences around North America during the 2017 air show season, flying his specially painted CF-18 Hornet commemorating Canada's 150th Anniversary of Confederation.

Captain Matthew Kutryk

Capt. Matthew Kutryk was born in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. and spent most of his early childhood in Whitehorse, Yukon. He later moved to a farm near Beauvallon, Alta., graduating from Two Hills High School in 2002.

Inspired to fly by his first airshow experience at Cold Lake in the late 1980s, Capt. Kutryk was eager to join the Royal Canadian Air Cadet program; first with 551 Whitehorse Lions Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS), and later with 341 Mundare RCACS. As an Air Cadet, Capt. Kutryk earned his glider pilot's licence in 2000 and his private pilot's licence in 2001.

Capt. Kutryk studied mechanical engineering at the University of Alberta and spent his summer months fighting forest fires on an Alberta Wildfire Helitack Crew based in Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

Capt. Kutryk joined the Canadian Armed Forces in August 2006, and in 2008 began military flight training in Portage la Prairie, Man. and later in Moose Jaw, Sask. In 2010, Capt. Kutryk was selected to fly fast jets and moved to Sheppard Air Force Base at Witchita Falls, Texas for training, graduating in May 2012 and realizing a life-long dream by receiving his RCAF pilot`s wings.

He returned to Canada as a student at 410 Squadron at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta. for operational training on the CF-18 Hornet, and finished training in 2013 before being posted to 425 Tactical Fighter Squadron at 3 Wing Bagotville, Que.

Capt. Kutryk has actively trained throughout Canada and in the United States with the CF-18 Hornet, and has served on NORAD missions across Canada, including the high arctic. Capt. Kutryk is currently a Section Lead and Fighter Electronic Warfare Instructor with 425 Tactical Fighter Squadron. In April, Capt. Kutryk will take to the skies over Comox, B.C., where the CF-18 Demo Team will conduct its annual training before launching the 2017 air show season.

2017 Theme

The RCAF selects a theme for each year for its Air Demonstration Teams and 2017 will feature Canada's 150th Anniversary of Confederation.

Throughout the year, the Department of National Defence and the CAF will support the Government of Canada in its Canada 150 celebrations, participating in numerous events across the country. The upcoming air show season is a special opportunity for the RCAF to join Canadians across the nation as we celebrate our shared values, our achievements, and our place in the world.

Quotes

"This year marks Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation and the RCAF is honoured to be able to contribute to the celebrations of this important milestone with the CF-18 Demonstration Team. The RCAF's history is an integral part of the history of Canada as a whole. We are proud of the tradition of excellence that the men and women of the RCAF have demonstrated in service to Canada, and we look forward to continuing this legacy in the years to come."

- Major-General Christian Drouin, Commander, 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region

"Being selected as the pilot for the CF-18 Demonstration Team is an incredible honour, especially on such a significant year for Canada. I am excited to travel all across Canada and the United States to show the skill and professionalism of the Royal Canadian Air Force. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the team of highly dedicated professionals that support the team and make our performances possible."

- Captain Matthew Kutryk, CF-18 Demonstration Pilot

