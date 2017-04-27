RCG Receives Mining Lease for Dufferin Project; Receives First $700,000 in Funding From Sale of Corcoran Silver Project

Final closing of Corcoran spin-off expected in early May, with additional C$2.0 million cash payment to RCG; Dividend of acquiring company shares intended to be distributed to RCG shareholders, subject to regulatory compliance; Gold production on track at Dufferin mine and mill

Resource Capital Gold Corp., (TSX VENTURE: RCG) ("RCG" or the "Company"), further to its press release of March 21, 2017, is pleased to announce that it has received the mining lease for the Dufferin project from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and that the commencement of full operations at its Dufferin Gold Mine and Mill ("Dufferin Project") continues on track. The Company expects full operations to commence in the weeks to come with the final transfers of operating permits(1).

The Company also announces that it has received the first $700,000 in funds in relation to the sale RCG's interests in the Corcoran silver-gold project in Nevada, generating cash for further expansion of its gold projects in Nova Scotia, Canada. The record date for the stock dividend from the spinoff has been set as May 15, 2017.

Final Closing of Corcoran Spinoff Transaction

Closing of the Corcoran spinoff transaction for the Company is expected to occur within a week's time. The Corcoran spinoff transaction is with AUSAG Resources Pty Ltd ("AUSAG"), a private arm's length Australian company planning to conduct an initial public offering ("IPO") and list on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). The terms of the transaction include the C$2.7 million in cash plus 43.9 million shares of AUSAG, representing 46% of the expected outstanding shares after AUSAG's IPO and listing. The Company's Board of Directors intends to dividend a portion of the 43.9 million shares of AUSAG to its shareholders of record as of May 15 on the basis of up to 1 share of AUSAG for every 4 RCG shares held, subject to regulatory compliance. With the expected share price of AUSAG's financing in connection with its listing estimated to be AUD$0.20, the value of a 1 for 4 dividend would be approximately 25% of the value of the Company's shares at the current share price of C$0.20 per share.

"We are very pleased to receive the mining lease from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and to continue with the start up of operations at Dufferin," said George S. Young, CEO of RCG. "With the capital generated from the sale of the Corcoran project we will have sufficient funds to commence full operations. This not only enables us to reduce our working capital needs and thereby save on dilution to shareholders, but also to generate operating revenue in the near term and strengthen our balance sheet. We will continue in the development of not only Dufferin but also the Forest Hill and Tangier projects."

About Resource Capital Gold

Resource Capital Gold Corp. is developing the high-grade Dufferin Gold Mine and mill in Nova Scotia. The Dufferin project covers 1,684 hectares in 104 mineral claims which contain more than 14 east-west trending "saddle reef" quartz vein gold-bearing structures, each with free-milling gold. The stacked gold reefs are open at depth and extend along trend for over 4.7 kilometers.

The Company is also advancing the Tangier and Forest Hill gold projects and is preparing preliminary economic assessments ("PEA's") on both.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michael P. Gross, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

(1) The Company is not basing its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability; as a result there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with its production decision.