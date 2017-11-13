LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - RCI Banque S.A. ( EURONEXT PARIS : RCIBC)

13th November 2017

RCI Banque S.A.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: RCI Banque S.A. Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 250,000,000 Description: 1.875% due Nov 2022 Offer price: 99.949 Stabilising Managers: HSBC, Lloyds Bank, NatWest Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction