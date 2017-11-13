SOURCE: RCI Banque S.A.
November 13, 2017 06:05 ET
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - RCI Banque S.A. (EURONEXT PARIS: RCIBC)
13th November 2017
RCI Banque S.A.
Post Stabilisation Notice
HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
