RDA Lighting Launches IP66 and NSF rated Linear Vaporproof Lighting Fixture

The LFX complements RDA Lighting's line of Linear Vaporproof Fixtures, designed to replace or retrofit traditional fluorescent T8 and T5's

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - RDA Lighting, a fast-growing designer and manufacturer of high quality commercial lighting products and solutions, today announced the launch of their newly developed and uniquely designed LFX vaporproof fixture.

The linear LFX fixture is designed to operate everywhere from parking lots to industrial applications, commercial food service production, agriculture facilities, poultry barns and a host of other harsh environments.

The LFX complements RDA Lighting's range of linear vaporproof fixtures, which includes the LFW, FW4 and the FW4 LED Retrofit Kit, designed to retrofit traditional two lamp T8 and T5 High Output fixtures.

FEATURES

The fixture comes standard with 6 vandal proof clips on each side for greater water sealing over any comparable fixture. The LFX also features a durable polycarbonate lens and is powered by high-quality LEDs to ensure consistent light over a long life.

With options including stainless steel clips and hi/lo dimming sensors embedded in the fixture, the 4-foot LFX is available in both 40 and 60 watts, outputting a minimum of 5,320 and 7,800 lumens respectively, with an industry leading efficiency of 130 lumens per watt. An 8-foot fixture with 80 and 120 watt options, will also be available soon. Adjustable mounting brackets make the fixture easy to install, with an option for suspension.

RATING

The LFX has both an NSF rating, for use in commercial food service and an IP66 rating, meaning the fixture can protect against powerful water jets from any direction. "We are extremely excited to be first on the market with this unique fixture," said David Beron, president of RDA Lighting. "The RDA team invested a lot of resources to develop a highly durable, extreme rated fixture at an affordable price and we believe the industry will be thrilled with the result."

About RDA Lighting

RDA Lighting designs and manufactures a wide range of high quality commercial, industrial and residential LED lighting products and solutions, which are sold primarily through a large network of electrical distributors. With in-house design, engineering and custom manufacturing expertise, RDA prides itself on delivering added value to ensure every customer project is a success. RDA is a division of a Canadian lighting leader which has been at the forefront of the industry for over 40 years. For more information or a free lighting consultation, visit www.rdalighting.com or call toll free at 1-855-865-5445.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/13/11G127367/Images/RDA_Lighting_LFX_Vaporproof-710919477db49fbca049e5b6e5e7a12b.jpg